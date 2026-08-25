Pune FDA Seizes 4,317 Kg Suspected Substandard Food In Wadaki

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Munde |

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra, seized 4,317 kg of food products worth approximately ₹7.26 lakh during an inspection of a food establishment in Wadaki, Pune district, as part of the ongoing Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra campaign, officials said on Tuesday.

The inspection was conducted on Monday at M/s Trimurti Enterprises, S. No. 1178, Wadaki, Haveli, under the guidance of Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

According to the FDA, the establishment was found operating without a valid food licence or registration. Officials also found several food products suspected to be of substandard quality, while deficiencies were detected in the labelling of some products, including missing information or declarations required under food safety regulations.

The seized stock included “Swad” Refined Soybean Oil, “Nityayi” Turmeric Powder, “Daawat” Toor Dal and Chana. The total quantity was recorded at 4,317 kg, with an estimated value of ₹7,26,966.

The FDA has initiated the required seizure proceedings. Samples of the suspected substandard food products are being sent to laboratories for analysis. Officials said the final conclusion regarding the quality of the products will be determined after the laboratory reports are received.

Further legal action is being taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the rules and regulations framed under it, for allegedly conducting a food business without a licence or registration and for suspected substandard food products and labelling violations.

The FDA has appealed to food business operators to obtain a valid food licence or registration before commencing operations and comply with all statutory requirements related to food quality, safety, storage and labelling.