Pune: FDA Seizes 1,190 Kg Of Laddoos Worth ₹1.73 Lakh From Unhygienic Kondhwa Unit |

Pune: A day after Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe inaugurated the Poona Merchant Chamber's annual Diwali faral initiative, under which laddoos and chivda are sold to consumers on a no-profit-no-loss basis, the Pune FDA team seized nearly 1,190 kg of laddoos worth ₹1.73 lakh from a manufacturing unit in Tilekar Nagar, Kondhwa, on Monday after finding unhygienic food production conditions, violations of food safety norms and excessive use of permitted colours.

The action was carried out at Gayatri Ladoo Bhandar following information gathered by the FDA's vigilance department. Officials found that the unit was manufacturing laddoos in unhygienic conditions and violating Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, which prescribes basic hygiene and sanitation requirements for food businesses.

An FDA officer said the department had intensified its inspections ahead of Diwali following a warning issued by Maharashtra Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

The officer said, "Maharashtra's Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe had warned during a Diwali distribution programme that laddoos manufactured and distributed commercially during the festive season should contain colours only within the prescribed limits. Food manufacturers must use only the quantity of colour permitted under the law."

Explaining the findings at the Kondhwa unit, the officer added, "Based on information received through our vigilance department, Gayatri Ladoo Bhandar in Tilekar Nagar was found manufacturing laddoos in unhygienic conditions, violating Schedule 4 provisions and using excessive colours. Accordingly, we have taken action against the establishment."

The FDA seized approximately 1,190 kg of food material during the inspection, with the total value estimated at ₹1,73,950, the officer said.

The action comes amid increased scrutiny of food manufacturing and distribution units during the Diwali festival, when demand for sweets and other festive food products rises significantly.