Pune: FDA Issues Stop-Business Notices To Five Eateries On Camp’s MG Road |

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune Division, has issued stop-business notices to five food establishments operating in the popular food lane on MG Road in Pune Camp for allegedly running their businesses without valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licences or registration certificates.

The action was taken on Nov 16, 2026, under the FDA's Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra campaign. As part of the special inspection drive, officials from the FDA's Pune Division (Zone 6) inspected 15 food establishments in the Khau Galli area on Taboot Street, MG Road, Camp.

During the inspection, officials found five establishments operating without the mandatory FSSAI licence or registration certificate. Accordingly, the FDA issued stop-business notices to these establishments under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, directing them to cease operations immediately.

The establishments served with notices are Classic Club Sandwich, Shri Krishna Chole Bhature, A-1 Sandwich, Let's Barbecue and Shri Krishna Chowpatty, all located on Taboot Street, MG Road, Camp.

The inspection drive was conducted under the guidance of Joint Commissioner (Food) Shrikant R Karkale and Designated Officer NR Sarkate. Food Safety Officers Satish Hake, Pooja Bagade, Deepali Ghodke, Priya Rajgolkar and Namrata Mohite were part of the enforcement team.