Pune: Experts Say Deteriorating Air Quality Can’t Be Blamed Solely On Firecrackers | File Photo

Pune's air pollution level is deteriorating, with both PM10 and PM2.5 levels higher than the standard limit set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was 180 at 6pm on Tuesday, while the PM10 was 146 and PM2.5 was 91.

Post-Diwali celebrations, the AQI declined drastically, and experts cited that weather conditions also contribute to the current air quality status.

Mangesh Dighe, environmental officer, PMC said, "Post-Diwali, the AQI of Pune has deteriorated significantly, but it's not just the burning of crackers that has led to this condition; the weather also plays an important role. The air quality in the city area is already polluted. After Diwali, it got worse as the weather conditions affected the dispersion of dust particles, which mix with vehicular emissions and are converted into smog. During winters, the AQI decreases every year."

Ketaki Sathe, an ecologist, said, "The bad air quality index cannot be entirely blamed on Diwali celebrations. If you look at the graph, the quality of air has declined in recent years. Population, traffic congestion, light pollution, and many other factors are interlinked. Today we have bad air quality not just because of Diwali but also because of all these other factors. The current weather and climate change are all interlinked and responsible for the increased pollutants in the air."