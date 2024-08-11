 Pune Event Sees Launch Of Comprehensive Guide On Domestic Arbitration In India
The event was graced by prominent legal professionals, including former Bombay High Court judge Dr Shalini Phansalkar Joshi

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 03:19 PM IST
article-image

A book titled 'The Handbook of Domestic Arbitration in India', authored by Advocate Aman Vijay Dutta, an expert in arbitration law, was launched at the Principal Pandit Auditorium at Law College in Pune.

The event was graced by prominent legal professionals, including former Bombay High Court judge Dr Shalini Phansalkar Joshi, District and Additional Sessions judge Sunil Vedpathak, Senior Solicitor and Arbitrator Ameet Hariani (Chairman of Mahindra Life Spaces), Senior Advocate (Bombay High Court) Nikhil Sakhardande, Ganesh Chandru (Partner at Dua Associates and Former Deputy Registrar at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre), and Ramesh Sethi of Hind Law House.

article-image

During the launch, Phansalkar Joshi highlighted the growing importance of arbitration. She emphasised the need for legal literature and expertise in alternative dispute resolution, noting that arbitration offers some of the best career opportunities in the legal field, both in India and internationally. "Just as one might choose a career in traditional legal domains like civil or criminal law, arbitration should be considered a viable and promising option," she remarked.

Vedpathak commended the book for providing a comprehensive overview of arbitration law, noting its utility in current and future court proceedings.

Dutta, the author, stated, "This is the first book exclusively focussed on domestic arbitration in India. It is designed to assist practitioners in navigating the entire arbitration process, from start to finish."

article-image

Hariani praised the book for addressing practical issues that arise during arbitration claims, adding that the included case studies would be invaluable to practitioners in handling disputes effectively.

In their speeches, Sakhardande and Chandru lauded the book for its unique approach and stressed the importance of public awareness about arbitration to help declog courts and reduce judicial overload.

