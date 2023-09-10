 Pune: Entrepreneur Punit Balan Advocates National Service through Social Initiatives
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Entrepreneur Punit Balan Advocates National Service through Social Initiatives

Pune: Entrepreneur Punit Balan Advocates National Service through Social Initiatives

This marks the 19th year of the innovative Dahi Handi initiative led by Balan, who has generously donated a total of 11 thousand books.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 08:17 PM IST
article-image

Trustee of the Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Entrepreneur Punit Balan who emphasized that national service can be effectively achieved through social service. He stressed the idea that by serving society, one inherently serves the country.

An innovative event called "Book Dahihandi" was organized in the college, with the participation of Vande Mataram Organization, Yuva Phoenix Society Yuva Vadya Pathak, and Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Trust. Present at the event were Sachin Jamge from Vande Mataram Organization, Punit Balan, SP College Principal Sunil Gaikwad, Nitin Pandit from Tulshibag Mandal, and other dignitaries.

This marks the 19th year of the innovative Dahi Handi initiative led by Balan, who has generously donated a total of 11 thousand books. Through the Book Dahi Handi initiative, books are collected and distributed to needy students in the Gadchiroli Naxal area and the Kargil region near the country's border, promoting education and supporting those in need.

Read Also
Man Serving Death Sentence In Kopardi Rape And Murder Case Found Hanging In Pune Jail
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Jagdish Mulik Hits Back At Supriya Sule For Making Remarks Against Devendra Fadnavis

Pune: Jagdish Mulik Hits Back At Supriya Sule For Making Remarks Against Devendra Fadnavis

Pune: National Conference At MIT WPU Highlights Urgent Need For Water Conservation And Sustainable...

Pune: National Conference At MIT WPU Highlights Urgent Need For Water Conservation And Sustainable...

Pune: Entrepreneur Punit Balan Advocates National Service through Social Initiatives

Pune: Entrepreneur Punit Balan Advocates National Service through Social Initiatives

Pune: Rotating Idols And Traditional Decor Steal The Show For Ganeshotsav's Decoration

Pune: Rotating Idols And Traditional Decor Steal The Show For Ganeshotsav's Decoration

Man Serving Death Sentence In Kopardi Rape And Murder Case Found Hanging In Pune Jail

Man Serving Death Sentence In Kopardi Rape And Murder Case Found Hanging In Pune Jail