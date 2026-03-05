Pune: Enraged By Wife's Complaint, Drunk Husband Forces Her into Car, Drives Off Shouting, ‘I'll Take You to Police Station Myself' – Here’s What Happened | Representational Image (AI)

Pune: A car driver who drove recklessly under the influence of alcohol with his wife in his car has been detained and ordered to pay a fine by the court. The court pronounced him guilty for endangering his own life and the lives of others.

In the car, he had a fight with his wife. He was reportedly heard shouting, “Why did you complain to the police? I’ll take you to the police station myself.”

However, he was caught by the police in the Baner area and was detained. Pune District Court has ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 14,500. In a swift action, the Baner Police filed a chargesheet within a single day. Due to the consistent follow-up by the police, the court found the intoxicated driver guilty and imposed the monetary penalty.

On 2nd February, a woman from the Baner area called the police control room, stating, “My husband is drunk and is likely to assault me. Please send police help immediately.” Following the distress call, police constable Nilesh Beldar arrived at the building in Baner to assist.

Upon arrival, the woman’s husband behaved rudely with Constable Beldar. In a fit of drunken rage, the man forced his wife into the car and drove her to the Baner Police Station himself. Following that, Constable Beldar filed a formal complaint against the driver at the station.

A case was registered under the Motor Vehicles Act for driving a vehicle at high speed while intoxicated. Police Constable Santosh Kendre investigated the matter and ensured the chargesheet was submitted to the court within 24 hours.

Government Prosecutor Shailaja Ghodekar presented the arguments in court. Accepting the prosecution’s arguments, the court ordered the drunk driver to pay a fine of Rs 14,500.