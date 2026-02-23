Pune: Encroachments, Illegal Parking Trigger Gridlock In Sinhagad Road Area; Residents Seek Urgent Action | Sourced

Traffic congestion on the Manik Bagh DP Road has become a daily struggle for commuters. Residents are blaming unauthorised food stalls, illegal parking, and poor civic maintenance for the worsening situation, and they have demanded immediate action from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the traffic police.

The encroachment and haphazard parking have narrowed the Sinhagad road connecting to Sinhagad College via Manik Bagh road. Apart from this, the road starting from Veer Shiva Kashid Chowk passing in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Cultural Art Gallery, as well as residential projects such as Ganga Bhagyodaya, Amritganga and Shobha Optima, witnesses heavy vehicular movement throughout the day.

The Veer Shiva Kashid Chowk Road is widely used by residents of housing societies, including Suvidha Gyan Ganga, Monakshipuram and Krishna Kunj, as well as students commuting to various colleges and schools in the Sinhagad College area. It also serves as an internal link road for citizens travelling from Vadgaon to the main Sinhagad Road.

However, due to large four-wheelers parked along the roadside and vehicles belonging to customers, the lanes remain constantly occupied, severely restricting movement.

Saurabh Rane, a resident of Sinhagad Road, allege that although the food stalls near Veer Shiva Kashid Chowk were earlier shifted inward, congestion continues as vehicles of these eateries occupy the road space. The situation gets worse during peak hours, as vehicles struggle to pass through the narrow stretch, he added.

Apart from traffic issues, sanitation and hygiene concerns are also being raised. The unfinished work of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Cultural Art Hall has resulted in the adjacent footpath being misused as an urinal, with garbage accumulation, parked vehicles and overgrown trees in the area further contributing to unhygienic conditions.

Citizens say the presence of food carts amid such surroundings poses serious health risks. “This road must be kept open for smooth traffic flow, especially considering the flyover connectivity in the area. Strict action should be taken against those littering and violating parking rules,” said Sahil Kamble, a local resident.

Senior Police Inspector Sunil Gawli from the Sinhagad Road Traffic Department stated that action is regularly taken in the DP Road area, including at Veer Shiva Kashid Chowk. ‘No Parking’ boards have been installed, and the police department has submitted a letter to the Municipal Corporation seeking further measures, he added.

Meanwhile, the residents have urged authorities to take permanent corrective steps to restore traffic discipline, remove encroachments, improve sanitation and ensure that the footpaths are reclaimed for pedestrians.