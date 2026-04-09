Pune: Emotional Moment In Parliament As Parth Pawar Mirrors Ajit Pawar During Swearing-In | WATCH

Pune: Emotional Moment In Parliament As Parth Pawar Mirrors Ajit Pawar During Swearing-In | Sourced

Pune: Parth Pawar on Thursday took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha, marking his entry into Parliament and a key moment for the Pawar family after the death of Ajit Pawar.

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The oath was administered by Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan at the Parliament House in New Delhi. Parth Pawar completed the formalities and signed the register, officially becoming a member of the Upper House.

The ceremony drew several senior leaders from across parties. Among those present were Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, senior party leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J. P. Nadda and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

However, it was Parth Pawar’s appearance that became the talking point. Wearing a signature pink jacket, he strongly resembled his father, Ajit Pawar, both in style and presence. The attire, closely associated with Ajit Pawar’s public image, revived memories of the late leader inside Parliament.

Many leaders and party workers turned emotional on seeing the resemblance. Observers noted that not just his outfit, but also his body language and confident voice reflected Ajit Pawar’s persona.

Key Moment For Parth Pawar...

Parth Pawar’s oath comes at a crucial time for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which has been navigating a leadership transition after Ajit Pawar’s death. His entry into Parliament is being seen as an attempt to carry forward his father’s political legacy and strengthen the party at the national level.

His political journey has seen ups and downs, including a defeat in the Maval Lok Sabha election. He later returned to active politics, supporting his father during key political developments in Maharashtra.

With this move, the NCP now has a young face in Parliament as it looks to rebuild and expand its influence. Parth Pawar’s role in the coming months is expected to be crucial for both the party and Maharashtra’s political landscape.