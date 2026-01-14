Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: No Home Voting For Senior Citizens Above 85, Special Facilities At Polling Booths - All You Need To Know

Pune Elections: No Home Voting For Senior Citizens Above 85, Special Facilities At Polling Booths - All You Need To Know | Anand Chaini

The Election Commission has introduced an important change in the voting process for the upcoming municipal elections. Unlike the last Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, senior citizens above the age of 85 will not be provided the facility of voting from home this time. Instead, they will be required to visit polling stations in person to exercise their right to vote.

Despite the withdrawal of the home voting facility, the administration has assured that special arrangements have been made to ensure that senior citizens, differently-abled voters, pregnant women, and mothers with small children do not face any inconvenience on polling day.

A total of 400 polling stations have been set up across the city to facilitate the smooth conduct of the municipal elections. These stations have been strategically located to ensure that voters can cast their votes at centres close to their residences.

The administration has appealed to all the elderly voters to participate actively despite the change. To ease access to polling booths, ramps have been constructed at all polling stations. Wheelchair facilities will also be available for voters who are unable to walk. The measures have been taken to ensure barrier-free access for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Senior citizens and differently-abled voters will be given priority entry at polling stations. They will be allowed to cast their votes without standing in long queues, helping them save time and avoid physical strain.

Basic Amenities At Every Polling Station

The administration has ensured the availability of electricity, clean drinking water, and toilet facilities at all polling stations. Considering weather conditions, arrangements for shade and primary health facilities have also been made for voters.

Special facilities have been arranged for pregnant women and mothers with small children. Separate seating arrangements and exemptions from waiting in queues will be provided to ensure that women can vote comfortably and without inconvenience.

The administration has appealed to all eligible voters, including senior citizens, to participate enthusiastically in the democratic process and make use of the facilities provided at polling stations.