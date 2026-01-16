 Pune Election Results: Ward No 33 (Shivane-Khadakwasla-Dhayari) Registers Highest Voter Turnout At 57.81%, Ward No 8 (Aundh-Bopodi) Lowest At 45.12%
The final voter turnout for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, which took place on Thursday, was released just minutes before the counting of votes on Friday morning

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 10:33 AM IST
The final voter turnout for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, which took place on Thursday, was released just minutes before the counting of votes on Friday morning.

As per the turnout data, Pune registered a voter turnout of 52.42%. A total of 18,62,408 voters cast their votes, which included 9,73,503 male voters, 8,88,809 female voters, and 96 transgender voters.

Meanwhile, Ward No. 33 (Shivane–Khadakwasla–Dhayari) registered the highest voter turnout at 57.81%. A total of 67,350 voters cast their votes, which included 34,691 male voters and 32,659 female voters.

On the other hand, Ward No. 8 (Aundh–Bopodi) recorded the lowest voter turnout at 45.12%. A total of 43,155 voters cast their votes, which included 21,940 male voters, 21,212 female voters, and three transgender voters.

Wards such as 1 (Kalas–Dhanori–Lohegaon), 2 (Phulenagar–Nagpur Chawl), 3 (Viman Nagar–Lohegaon), 4 (Kharadi–Wagholi), 5 (Kalyani Nagar–Wadgaon Sheri), 6 (Yerawada–Gandhinagar), 9 (Sus–Baner–Pashan), 10 (Bavdhan–Bhusari Colony), 11 (Rambagh Colony–Shivtirth Nagar), 13 (Pune Station–Jai Jawan Nagar), 14 (Koregaon Park–Ghorpadi–Mundhwa), 15 (Manjari Budruk–Keshavnagar), 16 (Hadapsar–Satavadi), 17 (Ramtekdi–Malwadi–Vaiduwadi), 20 (Shankar Maharaj Math–Bibvewadi), 22 (Kashewadi–Dice Plot), 23 (Raviwar Peth–Nana Peth), 24 (Kasba Ganpati–Kamla Nehru Hospital–KEM Hospital), 25 (Shaniwar Peth–Mahatma Phule Mandai), 26 (Ghorpadi Peth–Guruwar Peth Samatabhoomi), 27 (Navi Peth–Parvati), 28 (Janata Vasahat–Hingne Khurd), 29 (Deccan Gymkhana–Happy Colony), 30 (Karvenagar–Hingne Home Colony), 31 (Mayur Colony–Kothrud), 32 (Warje–Popular Nagar), 34 (Narhe–Vadgaon Budruk–Dhayari), 36 (Sahakarnagar–Padmavati), 38 (Balajinagar–Ambegaon–Katraj), and 39 (Upper–Super Indiranagar) registered a voter turnout of above 50%.

