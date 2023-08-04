Pune: Elderly Woman Faces Legal Action For Spreading Human Bomb Rumors at Pune Airport | Twitter/@aaipunairport

The Pune police have taken swift action and registered a case against a 72-year-old woman for spreading false rumours of a human bomb at Lohegaon Airport. The incident came to light when Deepali Zaware (33), a constable of the Central Industrial Security Force, lodged a complaint at the Vimantal Police Station. This incident happened on Thursday at Pune Airport.



According to the complaint, the elderly woman, a resident of Gurugram, made alarming claims while passing through the passenger screening room at Lohegaon Airport. She reportedly said, 'Mere Charo Taraf Bam Laga Hai' (There are bombs all around me). This statement immediately raised concern among the vigilant Jawans of the Central Industrial Security Force, who were responsible for passenger checks.



In response to the threat, the senior officials were promptly informed, and they immediately conducted a thorough examination of the elderly woman. However, no bomb-like object was found in her possession. Nevertheless, authorities took the matter seriously and decided to take legal action against her for spreading false information and creating panic among travellers and airport staff.



A case has now been officially registered against the elderly woman as spreading rumours about potential security threats is a punishable offence.

