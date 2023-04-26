 Pune: Drop in Covid-19 cases in district
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Drop in Covid-19 cases in district

Pune: Drop in Covid-19 cases in district

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 08:37 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Drop in Covid-19 cases in district | Unsplash

The latest data released by the Zilla Parishad (ZP) reveals that Pune district witnessed a drop in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The district reported only 88 new cases, as compared to 135 cases the previous day. Among these, Pune Municipal Corporation reported 46 new cases, while Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation reported 21 new cases.

Currently, the active case tally in the district stands at 645. However, there were no new deaths reported, and the progressive death tally in the district remains at 19,767. The active tally was at 686 on Tuesday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Universities should be ready to face new challenges: AICTE's Dr Abhay Jere

Universities should be ready to face new challenges: AICTE's Dr Abhay Jere

Wider University Road: PMC Acquires 10 Land Parcels in Pune

Wider University Road: PMC Acquires 10 Land Parcels in Pune

Roll Ball World Cup: Kenya claims double victory

Roll Ball World Cup: Kenya claims double victory

Pune: Drop in Covid-19 cases in district

Pune: Drop in Covid-19 cases in district

Hinjawadi woes: Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil steps in

Hinjawadi woes: Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil steps in