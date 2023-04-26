Pune: Drop in Covid-19 cases in district | Unsplash

The latest data released by the Zilla Parishad (ZP) reveals that Pune district witnessed a drop in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The district reported only 88 new cases, as compared to 135 cases the previous day. Among these, Pune Municipal Corporation reported 46 new cases, while Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation reported 21 new cases.

Currently, the active case tally in the district stands at 645. However, there were no new deaths reported, and the progressive death tally in the district remains at 19,767. The active tally was at 686 on Tuesday.