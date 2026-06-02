Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Drone Training Initiative For Farmers And Youth To Begin June 8; Guidance Camps Scheduled At Shiur And Vaijapur |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the objective of promoting the use of modern technology in agriculture and providing drone technology training to farmers and youth, a drone training initiative is being launched at Vaijapur under the leadership of Dr J. K. Jadhav. As part of this initiative, guidance camps will be organised at Jeevan Vikas College, Shiur, and J. K. Jadhav College, Vaijapur, where participants will receive detailed information about the use of drones for agricultural spraying, operational procedures, and employment opportunities in the sector.



In this regard, a guidance camp will be held on June 4 at 10:00 a.m. at Jeevan Vikas College, Shiur, and another on June 5 at 10:00 a.m. at J. K. Jadhav College, Vaijapur. The camps will provide information regarding eligibility criteria, admission procedures, required documents, and job prospects available after successful completion of the training.



The drone training program will commence on June 8 at the ITI, Vaijapur, and will have a duration of three months. Candidates aged 18 to 35 years are eligible to apply. The educational qualification required is 12th pass or fail. Participants will receive four hours of training per day, and trainees who complete the course will be provided a total stipend of ₹6,500 during the three-month training period, according to the organisers.



Considering the growing importance of drone technology in agricultural spraying, crop monitoring, surveying, and modern farm management, Dr J. K. Jadhav has appealed to farmers and young people to take advantage of this opportunity and participate in the guidance camps in large numbers.