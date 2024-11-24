Pune District Seizes Goods Worth ₹7.63 Crore During Model Code of Conduct; 25% of State's Total Seizures |

Pune District Collector Dr Suhas Diwase has announced that the highest amount of seized goods, worth more than ₹7.63 crore, has been seized in the state by the State Excise Department in the district during the model code of conduct period of the assembly general elections. Dr Diwase further noted that about 25 percent of the seizure action in the entire state has been taken in Pune district, and he congratulated Pune District Superintendent of the State Excise Department, Charan Singh Rajput, for his excellent performance.

In line with the action, various teams were formed from October 15, 2024, under the guidance of State Excise Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi and District Collector Dr Diwase. During this operation, 1,100 crimes were registered, and 1,042 individuals were arrested. The teams also seized 234 vehicles, along with goods worth ₹7.63 crore.

This action, led by State Excise Superintendent Charan Singh Rajput and under the guidance of State Excise Enforcement and Vigilance Joint Commissioner Prasad Surve and Divisional Deputy Commissioner Sagar Dhomkar, targeted illegal activities such as handmade distilleries, transportation, sales, and illegal toddy businesses in the district.

The seized items include beer, country liquor, foreign liquor (from within the state and Goa), illegal village hand-distilled liquor, chemicals for hand-distilled liquor production, wine, toddy, other items, and 234 vehicles worth a total ₹7.63 crore.

On the counting of votes for the assembly elections on November 23, a dry day was declared in the district until the official results of all the assembly constituencies were announced.