Pune District Plans Water Rationing Till August 2027; Khadakwasla Supply Cut By 20%: Collector Jitendra Dudi | FPJ

Pune: With Pune's dams holding less water than usual after an uncertain monsoon, the district administration has decided to plan water distribution until Aug 31, 2027, and announced a 20% cut in water supply from Khadakwasla dam. District Collector Jitendra Dudi said the administration would prioritise drinking water and take strict action against wastage as it prepares for a possible prolonged dry spell.

"Usually, the dams are 100% full by October 15, but this year the storage is around 80%. Considering the possibility of an El Niño situation and uncertainty over the next monsoon, we must plan the available water to ensure that people continue to get drinking water until August 31, 2027," Dudi said. He said Khadakwasla dam, which would ordinarily be full at this time of the year, currently has around 82% water storage, prompting the administration to implement a 20% water cut. Meanwhile, Pavana dam has 92% storage.

Crop damage assessment in 10 talukas

The administration has declared drought in 10 talukas, where crop damage assessments are underway to determine the assistance required by affected farmers. Dudi said around 80% of the panchnamas (crop damage assessment reports) had been completed.

"The panchnamas in the two newly declared talukas have also been completed. We will complete the remaining assessments and submit the report to the state government on October 20. Farmers are expected to receive government assistance before Diwali," Dudi said.

The reports will help the government assess the extent of agricultural losses and provide financial assistance to eligible farmers under the applicable norms.

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Drinking water to get priority; action against wastage

Dudi said the district administration and municipal authorities would have to coordinate water distribution carefully to ensure that drinking water requirements are met over the coming months. Citizens have been urged to use water judiciously, with strict action planned against misuse.

"The administration will take strict measures against the wastage of water. If anyone misuses water or uses motors and other machines to draw water improperly, action will be taken," he said.

The administration will monitor consumption and implement measures to prevent unnecessary use as it prepares for a potentially difficult summer. The planning aims to safeguard drinking water supplies even if the next monsoon is delayed or inadequate.

Rabi crops to receive priority

The administration will also regulate water allocation for agriculture during the upcoming rabi season.

"Crops such as food grains and vegetables will receive priority, followed by water allocation for other agricultural requirements," Dudi said.

The decision is intended to balance agricultural needs with the limited availability of water in the district's reservoirs. Authorities will have to account for crop requirements while ensuring that drinking water remains the primary priority.

Fodder movement restricted

In a separate measure to protect livestock during the drought-like situation, the district administration has prohibited the transportation of green and dry fodder outside the district.

"The restriction had been imposed to ensure sufficient fodder remained available for animals within Pune district. The administration is also focusing on coordinated water management by civic bodies and district-level agencies to address the potential impact of prolonged rainfall uncertainty," Dudi said.