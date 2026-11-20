Pune District Hospital's Two-Day Free Women's Health Camp Benefits 513; 82 Undergo Cervical Cancer Screening |

Navi Mumbai: As many as 513 women and young girls benefited from a two-day free health check-up and treatment camp organised at Pune District Hospital on November 19 and 20. The camp focused on screening, early diagnosis and treatment of various gynaecological conditions, including cervical and breast cancer.

Charitable Organisations Join Hands Under MLA Shankar Jagtap's Leadership

The camp was jointly organised by Chandrarang Charitable Trust, Pratibha Mahila Pratishthan and Pune District Hospital under the leadership of MLA Shankar Jagtap.

A total of 82 women underwent Pap smear tests for early detection of cervical cancer. Free diagnostic facilities, including ultrasonography (USG), CT scans, MRI, 2D echocardiography and various blood tests, were also made available to beneficiaries as required.

Women Screened For Various Gynaecological Conditions

Women were screened and provided treatment and medical advice for conditions such as menstrual irregularities, excessive bleeding, uterine fibroids, ovarian cysts, breast lumps, menopause-related complications, PCOS/PCOD and pregnancy-related problems.

Patients identified as requiring surgical intervention were guided for further treatment. Eligible beneficiaries will also be provided free surgeries, particularly laparoscopic procedures.

Beneficiaries Receive Assistance With Government Healthcare Schemes

The camp also offered assistance with Ayushman Bharat cards and registration under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. Counselling on family planning, menstrual hygiene and preventive healthcare was provided to participants.

Appealing to women not to neglect their health, Jagtap stressed the importance of regular medical examinations and timely treatment. He said women should remain alert to unusual changes in their breasts or reproductive organs and seek medical advice in case of menstrual irregularities or abnormal bleeding. Early detection of cancer, he said, was crucial for effective treatment.

The camp was conducted under the guidance of District Civil Surgeon Dr Ambadas Devmane, with coordination by Additional District Civil Surgeon Dr Kranti Raut and support from Dr Sudhakar Dhekale, Head of the Gynaecology Department.

The organisers said the initiative aimed to promote awareness about women's health and encourage preventive screening and timely medical intervention. Pune District Hospital plans to continue organising similar programmes to improve access to healthcare services for women.

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