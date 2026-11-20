NMIA Hits Record Single-Day High With 212 Aircraft Movements & Over 27,000 Passengers |

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) recorded its busiest operational day on Thursday, November 19, with 212 air traffic movements (ATMs). The airport handled over 27,000 passengers, the highest since commencing commercial operations on December 25 last year.

Airport Handles 173 Scheduled Passenger Flight Movements

According to operational data released by the airport operator on Friday, Thursday's total of 212 movements comprised 173 scheduled passenger flights, including 87 arrivals and 86 departures, alongside 39 cargo and non-scheduled movements. The 20 cargo movements included 10 arrivals and 10 departures whereas general aviation saw eight arrivals and 11 departures.

Among the four domestic carriers operating scheduled services out of NMIA, IndiGo accounted for over 70% of commercial passenger movements with 122 movements, followed by Akasa Air at 35 movements. Air India Group’s low-cost carrier Air India Express recorded 10 whereas regional carrier Fly91 recorded six movements on Thursday.

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Record Traffic Highlights Airport's Operational Resilience

An NMIA spokesperson noted that managing more than 27,000 flyers alongside dedicated freighters and general aviation traffic demonstrates the resilience of the airport's infrastructure and operating systems.

"Our focus is not simply on achieving traffic milestones, but on building a safe, efficient, and scalable airport ecosystem that can support Mumbai's long-term growth," the spokesperson said, adding that NMIA will increasingly complement existing aviation infrastructure in the region.

Currently operating in its initial phase – which is designed to handle 20 million passengers annually – NMIA is slated to scale up to a capacity of 90 million passengers and 0.5 million metric tonnes of cargo per annum upon full completion.

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