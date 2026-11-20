CIDCO is exploring additional height permissions to maximise the development potential of its Parsik Hill land parcels near Navi Mumbai International Airport | File Image

Navi Mumbai, November 20, 2026: In a move to maximise the development potential of its land parcels on Parsik Hill in Belapur, CIDCO has initiated efforts to secure higher building height clearances from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The development authority has floated a Request for Proposal (RFP), inviting internationally experienced and reputed consultancy firms to undertake a comprehensive aeronautical assessment of two land parcels in Sectors 26 and 27 of CBD Belapur and pursue the maximum permissible height clearance.

Airport Safety Norms Pose Height Restrictions

The initiative assumes significance as the plots are situated in the vicinity of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), where building heights are regulated by aviation safety requirements, including Obstacle Limitation Surfaces (OLS), flight procedures and Communication, Navigation and Surveillance (CNS) installations. These restrictions can limit the vertical development potential of land parcels in the airport's surrounding areas.

The two land parcels comprise Plot Nos. 102, 103 and 104, measuring approximately 1,343 square metres, and Plot Nos. 197 and 203, measuring around 1,304 square metres. Through the proposed exercise, CIDCO intends to explore the possibility of constructing taller buildings by establishing the maximum technically feasible and permissible elevation.

Consultant To Pursue Higher Clearances

According to the RFP, the consultant will have to determine the maximum permissible building elevation in terms of Above Mean Sea Level (AMSL), taking into account the existing ground levels and aviation-related technical restrictions. The objective is to maximise the vertical development potential of the plots while ensuring compliance with aviation safety requirements.

The selected consultant will first pursue the regular height clearance process with the AAI's Western Region. Subsequently, wherever the height permitted falls short of the technically feasible elevation, the consultant will represent CIDCO before the appellate authority at the AAI headquarters in New Delhi to seek additional height clearance, subject to technical feasibility and CIDCO's written instructions.

The assignment will also require the consultant to coordinate with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, wherever necessary, for additional approvals, flight simulations, aviation safety studies and other technical assessments required to support the case for enhanced height clearance.

Future Aviation Regulations To Be Examined

Significantly, the assessment will not be restricted to existing aviation regulations. CIDCO wants the consultant to examine the potential for obtaining higher clearances over the next five to ten years, factoring in possible changes in airport operations, aviation infrastructure and regulations prescribed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The final report will have to present three separate assessments: the height permissible under existing regulations, the additional height that could potentially be secured through specialised technical studies and appeals, and the scope for further height clearance in the event of future regulatory changes.

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The findings are expected to help CIDCO assess the development potential of the two land parcels and determine the extent to which building height restrictions can be addressed through technical assessments and the prescribed approval mechanism.

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