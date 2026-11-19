'Paid Full Amount, Still No Homes': Navi Mumbai CIDCO Buyers Approach Eknath Shinde Over Taloja Flat Possession Delay | Facebook

Navi Mumbai: Frustrated by the prolonged delay, hundreds of homebuyers of CIDCO approached Mantralaya, where a delegation representing the Vijaydurga Vista Distressed Beneficiaries Committee met Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and submitted a memorandum seeking his intervention.

The delegation, which met Shinde on November 17, highlighted the plight of around 250 families who won flats in CIDCO's October 2024 housing lottery but are still awaiting possession at Vijaydurga Vista in Sector 37, Taloja, despite having paid 100 per cent of the flat cost and the project receiving an Occupancy Certificate (OC).

The Deputy Chief Minister heard their grievances and assured them of immediate intervention, the beneficiaries said. The meeting was a follow-up to a communication issued by the Urban Development Department on November 6, conveying Shinde's directions to convene an immediate meeting to examine the complaints raised by the homebuyers.

Government Seeks Report On Possession Delay

The government had initiated action following a complaint submitted by Abhijeet Vijay Hande, a representative of the beneficiaries' committee, on November 4. In a letter issued by Joint Secretary Nitin Dalvi, the department acknowledged the allegations of administrative confusion and misleading information by CIDCO, which had allegedly resulted in the withholding of possession. The communication also took note of the financial distress caused to families due to home loan repayments and mounting interest.

The letter, addressed to the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department-I, and the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO, directed the corporation to submit an immediate, detailed and self-explanatory factual report so that a meeting could be convened to examine the beneficiaries' demands.

Homebuyers Question Legal Grounds For Delay

According to the committee, the allottees had paid approximately Rs 33-34 lakh each towards their flats, largely by taking bank loans, by December 2025. The project, registered under RERA number P52000028240, received its full OC in November 2025. However, CIDCO continued to withhold possession, citing Writ Petition No. 1032/2026 filed before the Bombay High Court.

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The beneficiaries pointed out that CIDCO, in a public notice published in newspapers on November 14, 2026, stated that the petition had been dismissed on August 27, 2026. They maintained that there was no subsisting court stay preventing the handover of flats. Meanwhile, CIDCO says that the notice published is not regarding this particular project.

Families Face Mounting Financial Burden

"All 250 families have paid the entire cost of their flats, and the project has received its Occupancy Certificate. CIDCO's own public notice confirms that the High Court petition was dismissed. Despite this, we are being denied possession of our rightful homes. Families are paying both home loan EMIs and rent every month. The interest burden is also increasing, pushing ordinary families into severe financial distress," said Abhijeet Hande.

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Questioning CIDCO's decision to proceed with another lottery while the original beneficiaries continue to wait, Hande said, "CIDCO is preparing for a fresh lottery draw on November 27 for its December 2025 housing scheme. If there is no legal hurdle, why are the original beneficiaries of the 2024 lottery being made to wait? We want immediate possession of our homes and compensation for the financial losses caused by the delay."

Beneficiaries Demand Possession And Compensation

The beneficiaries have urged CIDCO to immediately hand over physical possession of all 250 flats and compensate them for the additional interest burden arising from the delay.

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