Kopar Railway Station Viral Video Shows Passengers Risking Lives By Walking On Tracks To Board MEMU Train, Raising Safety Concerns | File Pic

Kalyan: A disturbing video from Kopar railway station on the Diva-Vasai railway line has brought passenger safety concerns into sharp focus, showing commuters sitting and waiting directly on railway tracks while trying to board a MEMU train. The footage, which has gone viral, captures the dangerous lengths to which passengers appear willing to go amid the rush to board a crowded train.

The incident has raised serious questions about crowd management and safety arrangements at the station, particularly during busy hours when large numbers of commuters gather to board suburban services.

🎥 Kopar Railway Station Viral Video Shows Passengers Risking Lives By Walking On Tracks To Board MEMU Train, Raising Safety Concerns Reported by @AzmiJourno #Maharashtra #KoparRailwayStation #Kopar https://t.co/Zgo8SMZwQ0 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 19, 2026

Waiting for a train on the tracks

The video reportedly shows several passengers positioned on the railway tracks instead of waiting safely on the platform ahead of the arrival of a MEMU train coming from Panvel. Some commuters can be seen sitting directly on the tracks, apparently waiting for the train and attempting to get into position before it arrives.

Such behaviour poses an immediate threat to life. Railway tracks are strictly meant for train movement, and even a moment of misjudgement can lead to a fatal accident. The rush to secure a place inside an already crowded train appears to be a possible reason behind the dangerous situation, although the exact circumstances leading to the incident have not been independently established.

A disaster waiting to happen?

The visuals have triggered concerns over whether adequate preventive measures are in place to stop passengers from entering restricted railway areas. With trains operating on the route, the presence of commuters on the tracks creates a serious risk of someone being struck by an approaching train or suffering injuries while attempting to board.

The incident also raises questions about the effectiveness of crowd-control arrangements at Kopar station. Regular patrolling by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), strict action against track trespassing and timely public announcements could help prevent such dangerous practices.

However, passenger safety cannot depend on warnings alone. Authorities also need to examine the rush during MEMU services and assess whether existing arrangements are sufficient to manage the number of commuters.

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Railway authorities under scrutiny

The viral footage has renewed demands for immediate intervention by railway authorities before the situation results in a major tragedy. Passengers want stronger surveillance, regular security checks and effective measures to prevent commuters from waiting or moving along railway tracks.

The incident serves as a stark reminder that boarding a train should never become a life-threatening exercise. The pressing question now is whether railway authorities will act on the warning signs at Kopar station before a preventable accident claims lives.

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