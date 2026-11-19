CSMIA Undertakes Annual Post-Monsoon Runway Maintenance By Temporarily Suspending Flight Movements For Six Hours | File Pic

Mumbai: Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) underwent its annual post-monsoon runway maintenance on Thursday. The runway operations at the country's second-busiest aviation hub were shut for six hours to complete the scheduled maintenance work to optimise the airport’s operational efficiency following the monsoon season.

Airport Operations Suspended For Six Hours

The airport’s operator, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), announced on October 31 that it would temporarily suspend operations on November 19 to undertake annual post-monsoon runway maintenance between 11 am and 5 pm. Accordingly, the operator issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) to help airlines and stakeholders plan flight schedules and resource allocations efficiently. The operator claimed that the proactive coordination ensured smooth operations with minimal impact during the scheduled maintenance window.

Both Runways Undergo Extensive Maintenance

During the six-hour operation, both runways 09/27 and 14/32 were thoroughly inspected and restored to optimal condition. The work included detailed inspection and repair of the runway surface, extensive painting of the runway intersection area, rubber removal from the runway, maintenance and safety checks of Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) systems, and cleaning of intersection area cable ducts and manholes.

The work also covered inspection of runway centre-line, edge lights, validation of Runway End Safety Areas (RESA) and thorough testing of over 5,000 aeronautical ground lights and essential systems that support navigation and communication. According to MIAL, the entire operation was executed efficiently and according to a well-structured plan, ensuring flight schedules and manpower planning were synchronised.

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CSMIA Handles Over 950 Daily Movements

Notably, CSMIA is India’s second-busiest airport in terms of passenger traffic, with a total of 55.29 million passengers recorded in Financial Year 2025-26. As the world’s busiest single-runway airport, CSMIA features a unique cross-runway configuration and handles over 950 air traffic movements every day.

“As a critical aviation hub, CSMIA continues to prioritise infrastructure resilience and passenger safety without compromise. The successful completion of this annual post-monsoon runway maintenance ensures CSMIA’s operational excellence and safety standards year-round,” said a spokesperson.

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