 CIDCO Appoints Consultant To Secure Environmental Clearances For 35-Km Mumbai Metro Line 8 Connecting CSMIA & NMIA
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CIDCO Appoints Consultant To Secure Environmental Clearances For 35-Km Mumbai Metro Line 8 Connecting CSMIA & NMIA

CIDCO has appointed Building Enviro Pvt Ltd to secure environmental and statutory clearances for the 35-km Mumbai Metro Line 8 connecting CSMIA and NMIA. Construction is targeted for March 2027 under a PPP model, with a new Thane Creek bridge and a proposed depot near Mandale.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Friday, November 13, 2026, 12:32 PM IST
CIDCO Appoints Consultant To Secure Environmental Clearances For 35-Km Mumbai Metro Line 8 Connecting CSMIA & NMIA
CIDCO Appoints Consultant To Secure Environmental Clearances For 35-Km Mumbai Metro Line 8 Connecting CSMIA & NMIA | File photo

Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has appointed Building Enviro Pvt Ltd to obtain environmental and statutory clearances for Metro Line 8, the proposed 35-km corridor linking Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) with Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

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Construction is targeted to begin in March 2027, subject to approvals. The project is planned under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The consultant will seek Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), forest, wildlife and other permissions, as the alignment passes through mangrove belts and coastal areas.

The corridor will pass through Kurla, Ghatkopar East, Vashi, Nerul, Seawoods and Targhar.

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The project includes a new bridge across Thane Creek, parallel to the existing bridge. A 27.2-hectare depot is proposed on salt pan land near the Mankhurd Inter-State Bus Terminus at Mandale, south of the Sion–Panvel Highway.

The airport link assumes significance amid discussions over redevelopment of Terminal 1 at CSMIA. Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) had sought shifting international flights to 14 destinations to NMIA.

The state has instead proposed redeveloping Terminal 1B first, followed by demolition of Terminal 1A.

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