Pune: Dispute Over Loudspeaker Volume Turns Violent During Ganpati Visarjan

Pune: A minor dispute over the volume of a loudspeaker during a Ganpati visarjan procession escalated into a serious fight in the Manjari area on the night of September 24th. The incident, which occurred between 8:40pm and 9:00pm, led to the physical assault of a man. The case has been registered at Hadapsar police station.

According to the police, Balasaheb Vasant Ghule, aged 50, filed the complaint at Hadapsar police station. The police have booked three individuals: Bibtya alias Swapnil Sanjay Kuchekar, Harshal Suresh Ghule, and Ketal Santosh Ghule.

The accused and the victim reside in the same area. The dispute began when the complainant's wife opposed the loud music from a speaker during a Ganpati immersion rally passing in front of their house. She requested the group of people participating in the rally to lower the volume. When the group ignored her request, she dialed 100 to call the police. In response, the accused became angry and physically assaulted both the complainant and his wife.

PSI Sachin Dabhade stated, "We have booked three individuals under IPC sections 324, 323, 504, and 506, and we are currently investigating the case."

