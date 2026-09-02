Pune: Disabled Woman Alleges Torture, Obscene Videos & Threats; Man Arrested By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police | Sourced

Pune: Pimpri police have arrested a man after his wife, a woman with a disability, allegedly complained that he subjected her to physical and mental harassment, threatened to disfigure her face and recorded obscene videos of her that were later shared online. The case came to light on Wednesday, Sep 2.

Police said they registered a case based on the woman’s complaint and statement and invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. Senior Police Inspector Rupali Bobade, in charge of Pimpri police station, said the woman had also alleged that the suspect recorded videos of her while she was naked. Police have invoked provisions under the IT Act in connection with the complaint.

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Couple had been living together for six years

According to the statement recorded by police, the woman and the suspect married at a temple after exchanging garlands. Both had previously been married to other partners.

Bobade said the couple had been living together for around six years and that a dispute had been ongoing for about eight months.

The source material states that the couple have a son and had begun living separately, with a dispute over the child’s custody. It further alleges that the suspect took the woman to a hotel, subjected her to obscene acts and recorded videos of her before allegedly threatening to disfigure her face and release the videos.

The woman initially approached Wakad police station and was subsequently directed to Pimpri police station, according to the sources

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Police verifying externment status

The suspect is alleged to have a criminal record and to have previously faced serious cases at Alandi police station. The sources said that he had been externed from Pune district by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

Bobade, however, said police were still verifying the exact details of his externment status.

According to the source material, the alleged offence took place when about 10 days of the externment period remained. The claim that he re-entered the city during the externment period, and questions over how he allegedly entered without police detection, are part of the issues being examined.

Police have taken the suspect into custody. Bobade said the exact reason for another allegation mentioned in the complaint, that the woman’s hair was cut, would emerge during the investigation.

The allegations against the suspect have not been established in court and the investigation is continuing.