 Pune: Dhruv Global School Student Qualifies For Indian Team Shooting Trials
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Dhruv Global School Student Qualifies For Indian Team Shooting Trials

Pune: Dhruv Global School Student Qualifies For Indian Team Shooting Trials

The 22nd Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship recently concluded in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, July 01, 2024, 05:25 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Dhruv Global School Student Qualifies For Indian Team Shooting Trials |

Atharva Singh Bhadoria, a student of Dhruv Global School, has qualified for the Indian team selection trials following his outstanding performance in the 22nd Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship.

The selection trials for the Indian team will be held in Delhi this month. Bhadoria scored 555 out of 600 points to qualify for the Indian team.

Read Also
Pune Porsche Crash Case: Cops Plan To Move SC Against Release Of Juvenile Accused
article-image

The 22nd Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship recently concluded in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. More than 2,000 competitors from across the country participated in the Air Pistol men's category.

Bhadoria got off to a strong start and scored 555 points.

Read Also
Pune Police Arrest Man Posing As Cop, Assaulting Citizens After Video Goes Viral (WATCH)
article-image

Dhruv Global School Director Yashvardhan Malpani and Principal Sangeeta Rautji congratulated Bhadoria on his achievement. Teachers Ashwini Gunjal, Sonali Parerao, and Sandhya Fartade are training him in sports.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Dhruv Global School Student Qualifies For Indian Team Shooting Trials

Pune: Dhruv Global School Student Qualifies For Indian Team Shooting Trials

Nanded: Over 90 Persons Fall Ill After Consuming Contaminated Water

Nanded: Over 90 Persons Fall Ill After Consuming Contaminated Water

Pune: BJP Nominates Former Hadapsar MLA Yogesh Tilekar For MLC Polls

Pune: BJP Nominates Former Hadapsar MLA Yogesh Tilekar For MLC Polls

Marathwada News: 14 Gates of Nanded Dam Opened After SC Verdict, 3 From Jalna Cheat Man Of ₹8 Lakh

Marathwada News: 14 Gates of Nanded Dam Opened After SC Verdict, 3 From Jalna Cheat Man Of ₹8 Lakh

Pune Metro Records Highest Single-Day Ridership; Nearly 2 Lakh Commuters Travel On June 30

Pune Metro Records Highest Single-Day Ridership; Nearly 2 Lakh Commuters Travel On June 30