Pune: Dhruv Global School Student Qualifies For Indian Team Shooting Trials

Atharva Singh Bhadoria, a student of Dhruv Global School, has qualified for the Indian team selection trials following his outstanding performance in the 22nd Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship.

The selection trials for the Indian team will be held in Delhi this month. Bhadoria scored 555 out of 600 points to qualify for the Indian team.

The 22nd Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship recently concluded in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. More than 2,000 competitors from across the country participated in the Air Pistol men's category.

Bhadoria got off to a strong start and scored 555 points.

Dhruv Global School Director Yashvardhan Malpani and Principal Sangeeta Rautji congratulated Bhadoria on his achievement. Teachers Ashwini Gunjal, Sonali Parerao, and Sandhya Fartade are training him in sports.