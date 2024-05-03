Pune: Dhruv Global School Student Clinches 2 Silver Medals At State-Level Swimming Competition For Differently-Abled

Sera Chawla, a student at Dhruv Global School on Sus Road in Pune, has become an inspiring figure by achieving remarkable success at the state-level swimming competition for differently-abled individuals. Despite facing significant challenges, this determined swimmer has triumphed through sheer willpower.

The competition was recently held at the Deccan Gymkhana swimming pool, organised by the Make My Dreams Foundation. At this event, Chawla showcased her talent and clinched two silver medals. School Director Yash Malpani and Principal Sangeeta Rautji extended their heartfelt congratulations to her for this remarkable achievement.

Chawla attributes her success to the unwavering support of her parents, as well as the guidance and encouragement provided by Malpani, Rautji, and coaches Smita Katve, Uma Joshi, Rupali Anap, and Keshav Hazare.

The competition, which took place in Pune district, saw participation from numerous contestants. Specifically tailored for individuals with disabilities, the event featured competitions across three age groups: junior, sub-junior, and senior. Five swimming styles, including freestyle, backstroke, butterfly, and individual medley, were contested. The winners of this competition will go on to represent the district at higher levels, providing a significant platform for disabled athletes to showcase their abilities.