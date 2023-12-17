 Pune: Dhayri's Mayani Kamble Wins Big In Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship 2023
Aakash Singh Updated: Sunday, December 17, 2023, 05:16 PM IST
Mayani Hemant Kamble, hailing from Dhayri in Pune has etched her name in glory by securing an impressive four gold medals in the Masters category at the ongoing Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship 2023 in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

The championship, organised under the banner of the Asian Powerlifting Federation, has attracted a formidable gathering of 453 athletes representing 27 countries and territories from around the globe.

This year's event, spanning from December 10 to 18, has become a platform for athletes to vie for honours in 18 categories, encompassing both men and women.

Mayani Kamble's outstanding performance has not only brought accolades to her hometown but also garnered recognition from Rupali Chakankar, the Chief of the State Women's Commission and a fellow Dhayri resident.

In expressing her commendation, Chakankar acknowledged Mayani's exceptional dedication, relentless hard work, and unwavering concentration that led to her historic success in the competition. The Chief extended her heartfelt congratulations for the glorious achievement and conveyed best wishes for Mayani's future endeavours.

