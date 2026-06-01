Pune: Deccan Queen’s 96th Anniversary Celebrated At Pune Railway Station; Iconic Train Enters 97th Year Of Service | Anand Chaini

Pune: The iconic Deccan Queen, one of Indian Railways' most celebrated trains, completed 96 years of service on Sunday, with railway enthusiasts and members of the Pune Railway Pravasi Group marking the occasion with a special celebration at Pune Railway Station.

Anand Chaini

The historic train, which began operations on June 1, 1930, between Mumbai and Pune, has remained a symbol of rail travel in Maharashtra for nearly a century. Over the decades, it has earned a special place in the hearts of daily commuters, railway enthusiasts and generations of passengers who have travelled on the prestigious route.

To mark the occasion, the Deccan Queen was beautifully decorated with flower garlands, floral arrangements and commemorative anniversary displays. Special boards highlighting the train’s 96-year journey were placed on the front of the locomotive, attracting the attention of passengers and visitors at the station.

Anand Chaini

Anand Chaini

Railway enthusiasts gathered in large numbers near the platform to participate in the celebrations. Many were seen taking photographs of the decorated locomotive and sharing memories associated with the train. The event created a festive atmosphere at the station as rail fans came together to honour the legacy of one of India's oldest and most recognised trains.

The Deccan Queen holds a unique place in Indian railway history. Introduced by the Great Indian Peninsula Railway, it was India’s first superfast train and the first long-distance passenger train to be hauled by an electric locomotive. It was also among the first trains in the country to feature a dining car, a women-only coach and vestibule coaches, making it a landmark in railway innovation.

The anniversary celebration highlighted the train’s remarkable journey of uninterrupted service spanning nearly a century. Participants described the Deccan Queen as more than just a train, calling it an enduring symbol of Maharashtra's railway heritage and a cherished part of the Mumbai-Pune corridor's history.