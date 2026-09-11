Pune: DCP Rules Out Fresh FIR In Ambi Case, Says Matter Already Before Kolhapur Court | Video Screengrab

Pune: Pune Police on Friday, after Rohit Pawar’s press conference, addressed the press and ruled out registration of a fresh case in the alleged threat and abuse case involving writer and publisher Prashant Ambi, stating that the matter is already being investigated by Rajarampuri Police in Kolhapur and is before the court.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Sagar Kawade said Aarti Ambi had approached Pune Police to submit a complaint in connection with the matter. However, he said the police could not register another case over the same incident as action had already been initiated in Kolhapur.

“Aarti Ambi had come to submit a complaint in this matter. Action has already been taken in connection with the incident involving Prashant Ambi,” Kawade said.

According to the DCP, the case relating to the incident involving Prashant Ambi is currently being investigated at Rajarampuri Police Station in Kolhapur. He said the matter has also reached the judicial stage, preventing Pune Police from registering a separate FIR concerning the same incident.

Kawade said, “The matter is currently being investigated at Rajarampuri Police Station. A case cannot be registered here in connection with the same incident.”

He further said the matter was sub judice and that registering two separate cases over one incident was not legally permissible. “The matter is sub judice. Two separate cases cannot be registered for the same incident. The matter is already pending before the court in Kolhapur,” he said.

Aarti Ambi had approached Pune Police seeking action in connection with allegations arising from an alleged phone conversation involving her husband, Prashant Ambi, and Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad. She has claimed that she was present during the conversation and personally heard the alleged abusive and threatening remarks. The allegations have led to a political controversy, with NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar backing Aarti Ambi and questioning the delay in police action.

Kawade also spoke about the arrest of Pune content creator Santosh Pandit in connection with another case. He said the arrest was lawful and had been upheld by the court. “The arrest of Santosh Pandit was lawful, and the court has held it to be legal,” Kawade said.

Providing an update on the investigation, the DCP said police had conducted a detailed probe over the past five days and that Pandit was cooperating with the authorities. “A detailed investigation has been conducted over the past five days. He is cooperating with the investigation,” Kawade said.