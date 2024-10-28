Pune: Days After IT Searches at His Brother-in-Law's House, Amol Balwadkar Bows Down, Major Relief to BJP's Chandrakant Patil in Kothrud |

Rebellion of former BJP corporator Amol Balwadkar in the Kothrud assembly seat has now been doused after he discussed the issue with Devendra Fadnavis, bringing relief to the incumbent MLA and official BJP candidate for Kothrud, Chandrakant Patil.

After Balwadkar raised the banner of rebellion following the announcement, declaring he would contest the election regardless of the situation, the Mahayuti coalition faced a significant challenge.

Despite efforts by BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule to persuade Balwadkar, he initially remained firm in his intent to run as a rebel candidate.

However, recent developments indicate a cooling of tensions. Balwadkar met with Patil and expressed that his grievances have been resolved, stating it is now his responsibility to ensure Patil's victory with the largest number of votes.

"I am proud to be a part of the BJP, which has always aimed to serve the people. While I initially sought the nomination for the Kothrud Assembly seat, I am now withdrawing my candidacy to support Chandrakant Patil. This decision comes after consulting with the people and activists who have been with me. I remain committed to working hard to ensure the BJP's success in Kothrud," Balwadkar said in a statement.

IT searches at Katke's house

Recently, Income Tax officials searched his brother-in-law and former BJP corporator Abhijit Katke's premises in Pune over financial irregularities, amid election tensions. After the searches, Balwadkar had tagged the action as politically motivated and refused to bow down.

This year, Kothrud will feature a three-way contest, with Patil representing the BJP, former MLA Chandrakant Mokate from the Shiv Sena, and Kishor Shinde from the MNS also in the fray.