Pune: Dagdusheth Halwai Datta Temple To Host 11-Day Guru Purnima Festival With Religious And Cultural Programmes | Sourced

Pune: On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, the Late Smt. Laxmibai Dagdusheth Halwai Datta Mandir Trust has organised various religious and cultural programs. Several spiritual activities will be conducted at the temple from July 19 to July 29, along with special arrangements for devotees.

On the day of Guru Purnima, religious rituals and special prayers will be performed in the morning session. A devotional bhajan program will be held in the afternoon, followed by devotional songs and emotional melodies in the evening. A special arrangement for prasad distribution throughout the day has also been made for devotees.

During the festival period, several dignitaries from different fields are expected to visit the temple, allowing devotees to experience a spiritual and devotional atmosphere.

Read Also Pune To Test Electric Double-Decker Buses On 10 Routes From July 21

Speaking about the celebration, Trust President Punit Balan said that special arrangements have been made for religious and cultural programs during the Guru Purnima festival and appealed to devotees to participate and take advantage of the events.

Trust officials, including Executive Trustee Raju Balkawade, Vice President Adv. Vivek Bhargude, Treasurer Adv. Suraj Thorat, Trustee Varsha Thorve, Dr Parag Kalkar, Mahendr Sheth Gadve, Festival Chief Nitin Pandit, and Deputy Festival Chief Manishatai Khedkar were present on the occasion.