 Pune: Cyber Thief Swindles Woman Of One Lakh Rupees In Balewadi In Electricity Bill Scam
The fraudster claimed that her electricity bill was overdue and threatened to disconnect the supply unless the outstanding amount was settled immediately.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
A cybercriminal defrauded a woman in the Balewadi area of one lakh rupees under the guise of discontinuing her electricity supply, police official said on Wednesday.

The victim has lodged a complaint with the Chaturshringi police station.

The cybercriminal initially contacted the complainant woman through her mobile number, impersonating an official from (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited) Mahavitaran. The fraudster claimed that her electricity bill was overdue and threatened to disconnect the supply unless the outstanding amount was settled immediately.

Screen sharing app was used

To carry out the scam, the fraudster instructed the woman to download an app called "Tech Support" on her mobile device. Once the app was installed, the perpetrator gained access to the woman's confidential bank account information. Exploiting this information, the cybercriminal withdrew one lakh rupees from the woman's bank account through online transactions.

Police Inspector Jagannath Jankar is currently handelling the investigation into this cybercrime.

