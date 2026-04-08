Pune: CRPF Group Centre Celebrates 33rd Raising Day With Tributes And Honours | Sourced

Pune: The 33rd Raising Day of the Group Centre CRPF Pune, established on April 7, 1994, was celebrated with enthusiasm, pride, and solemnity on Monday.

The day began with officers and personnel gathering at the Martyrs’ Memorial, where floral tributes were paid to brave personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. The ceremony was attended by Vaibhav Nimbalkar and K K Chand, along with other officers and staff.

A Special Sainik Sammelan was later organised, where DIG Nimbalkar congratulated all personnel on the occasion. In his address, he spoke about the strong legacy of the Pune Group Centre, noting that it has been recognised for its best practices and has received several trophies and accolades as one of the top-performing centres in the force. He expressed confidence that with continued discipline, teamwork, and dedication, the centre will achieve further success in the future.

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During the programme, Commendation Certificates were awarded to selected officers and personnel for their outstanding service. Sub-Inspector Kusum Tayde was also honoured with a certificate awarded by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for her commendable service during the Mahakumbh 2025.

As part of the celebrations, a volleyball match was held in the evening to promote sportsmanship and team spirit. A Barakhana was also organised in the mess, encouraging bonding and unity among personnel.

The event highlighted the rich legacy, unity, and commitment of the Group Centre personnel towards serving the nation.