Pune: Crores Spent On Water Tanks, Undri-Muhammadwadi Residents Still Rely On Tankers | File Photo

Pune: Even after nearly 15 years since being merged into the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), thousands of residents in the Muhammadwadi–Undri area continue to be deprived of basic water supply. Locals have alleged that not a single drop of water has been provided by the civic body so far. Meanwhile, water tanks built at a cost of crores of rupees have been lying unused for the past 7 to 8 years.

Despite assurances made at the time of inclusion in PMC limits, several housing societies in the area claim they have never received a direct municipal water supply. Large overhead water tanks were constructed to cater to the growing population, but due to incomplete pipeline work, these facilities remain non-functional.

As a result, residents are forced to rely entirely on private water tankers. According to the residents, around 700 to 800 tankers are supplied daily in the area. The financial burden has been significant, with residents reportedly spending nearly Rs 3 crore on water over the past two and a half years.

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Local resident Raheja Mehendale said, “It has been 15 years since this area was included in PMC limits, yet we have not received a single drop of water. The civic body is legally bound to provide water, but not even one tanker is supplied by the municipality.”

The 24x7 water supply scheme pipeline work has been ongoing for over three years but remains incomplete. Despite repeated complaints, there has been no visible progress.

Some residents have alleged the involvement of a tanker mafia, claiming that deliberate delays in pipeline work are being caused to protect tanker business interests. There are also allegations of pressure on housing societies to continue purchasing water from private suppliers.

Lokesh Jain, another resident, said, "During summers, the entire area suffers due to the tanker mafia; overhead tankers were constructed three years back, but still they are not operational because of the incomplete work of laying the water pipeline. Taxpayers' money is getting wasted, and our area has been neglected for a long time.

Citizens have demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and have urged senior civic officials to examine possible links between water department officials and tanker operators.

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Recently, members of Shiv Sena staged a protest march demanding the immediate activation of the water supply system. At the time, Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram had assured action, but residents say no concrete steps have been taken since.

Adding to concerns, the unused water tank sites lack basic security measures such as guards and CCTV cameras. Residents have reported instances of misuse, including youths climbing the structures for video shoots and engaging in inappropriate activities, raising safety concerns, especially for women.

Locals allege that despite multiple representations and protests, the administration has failed to act, calling the situation a glaring example of civic negligence and mismanagement of public funds.