Pune Crime: Youth Escapes Murder Bid After 8 Men Open Fire In Shirur, Jumps Into Water To Survive | Representational Image

Pune: A youth narrowly escaped an alleged murder attempt after eight men opened fire at him in Karade village of Shirur taluka in the early hours of Saturday. The victim saved himself by jumping into a nearby water body and fleeing under the cover of darkness.

According to preliminary information, the incident took place between 1 am and 1.30 am near the Bhairavnath Temple in Karade village of Shirur Tehsil. Police said the group allegedly surrounded the youth and fired two rounds at him.

Police officials said that the victim immediately jumped into the nearby water and escaped. No bullet hit him, and he survived the attack without any gunshot injuries.

Police suspect the attack may have been pre-planned or linked to a personal rivalry. They are investigating the motive behind the firing, the identity of the accused, the weapon used and the circumstances that led to the incident.

A large police team was deployed in the village after the firing. During the spot inspection, officers recovered empty bullet shells from the area near the temple. Police are also examining CCTV footage, mobile phone location data and statements of eyewitnesses.

Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the eight accused. Further investigation is in progress.