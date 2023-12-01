Pune Crime News: Neurologist Booked For Sexually Assaulting Patient Suffering From Migraine

Representative Image |

The police have filed charges against a neurologist in the city for allegedly sexually assaulting a female patient who visited his clinic seeking treatment for migraine.

Following the woman's complaint on Thursday, the Swargate police station registered a case against the doctor for sexual harassment under section 354 (A) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the woman, suffering from migraine, visited the doctor's clinic situated at Mukund Nagar near Swargate for a medical examination. She claimed that there was no female attendant present at the clinic and alleged that the doctor molested her in his consulting room.

Sub-Inspector Kirti Chate, the investigating officer, mentioned that the doctor has not yet been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.