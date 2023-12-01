 Pune Crime News: Neurologist Booked For Sexually Assaulting Patient Suffering From Migraine
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Crime News: Neurologist Booked For Sexually Assaulting Patient Suffering From Migraine

Pune Crime News: Neurologist Booked For Sexually Assaulting Patient Suffering From Migraine

Sub-Inspector Kirti Chate, the investigating officer, mentioned that the doctor has not yet been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, December 01, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

The police have filed charges against a neurologist in the city for allegedly sexually assaulting a female patient who visited his clinic seeking treatment for migraine.

Following the woman's complaint on Thursday, the Swargate police station registered a case against the doctor for sexual harassment under section 354 (A) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the woman, suffering from migraine, visited the doctor's clinic situated at Mukund Nagar near Swargate for a medical examination. She claimed that there was no female attendant present at the clinic and alleged that the doctor molested her in his consulting room.

Sub-Inspector Kirti Chate, the investigating officer, mentioned that the doctor has not yet been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.

Read Also
What Is President's Colour? Here's All You Need To Know About The Honour Bestowed Upon Pune-Based...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Crime News: Neurologist Booked For Sexually Assaulting Patient Suffering From Migraine

Pune Crime News: Neurologist Booked For Sexually Assaulting Patient Suffering From Migraine

ACCIDENT! 3 Killed, 5 Injured As SUV Hits Truck On Foggy Pune-Nashik Highway

ACCIDENT! 3 Killed, 5 Injured As SUV Hits Truck On Foggy Pune-Nashik Highway

Lay Emphasis On Research In Medical Field, Says President Droupadi Murmu As She Confers President's...

Lay Emphasis On Research In Medical Field, Says President Droupadi Murmu As She Confers President's...

What Is President's Colour? Here's All You Need To Know About The Honour Bestowed Upon Pune-Based...

What Is President's Colour? Here's All You Need To Know About The Honour Bestowed Upon Pune-Based...

VIDEO: President Droupadi Murmu Confers President's Colour To Pune-Based Armed Forces Medical...

VIDEO: President Droupadi Murmu Confers President's Colour To Pune-Based Armed Forces Medical...