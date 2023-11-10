 Pune Crime: Man Murdered Over ₹500 Theft In Kharadi
Pune Crime: Man Murdered Over ₹500 Theft In Kharadi

The incident took place in front of Phoenix School at Rajaram Patil Nagar in the Kharadi area of Pune

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 10, 2023, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Pune Crime: Man Murdered Over ₹500 Theft In Kharadi | Representative Image

A 24-year-old man was beaten to death by another man in a fit of rage after he was caught stealing ₹500 from the accused's pocket. The incident took place in front of Phoenix School at Rajaram Patil Nagar in the Kharadi area of Pune on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Kiran Ashok Sathe (24), a resident of Rajaram Patil Nagar, Kharadi. The accused, Lokesh Ravindra Patil (22), a resident of Patil Vasti, Kesnand, Haveli, has been arrested.

According to the police, Patil is a serial offender. He was under the influence of alcohol when Sathe took ₹500 from his pocket. Patil, in a fit of rage, fatally struck Sathe on the head with a bamboo stick.

Assistant Police Inspector SM Khandekar is investigating the case.

