Pune Crime: Man Disappears With Bike On Pretext Of Test Drive In Hadapsar

A shocking incident of bike theft was reported from the Kalepadal police jurisdiction in Pune, where a man aged around 30 fled with a second-hand motorcycle from a used vehicle showroom.

The accused took the keys on the pretext of a test drive and did not return. The incident took place around 7 pm on Friday at Sayyednagar in Hadapsar.

Regarding the matter, the used vehicle showroom owner, Wasim Shaikh (36), a resident of Sayyednagar, lodged a complaint with Kalepadal Police.

According to the police, the accused went to the showroom with his face covered and expressed interest in purchasing a motorcycle. Acting on this, the attendant showed him a few motorcycles available at the showroom.

Later, the accused selected a sporty bike and asked about its price and features. He then requested a test drive. Trusting him, as is usually done, the attendant handed over the keys.

However, taking advantage of the situation, the accused did not return and fled from the spot. The showroom owner and attendant searched for the motorcycle in Sayyednagar and Hadapsar before approaching the police to lodge a complaint.

Meanwhile, Mansingh Patil, Senior Police Inspector of Kalepadal Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the accused had covered his face with a mask. “On the pretext of a test drive, he fled from the spot. We are analysing CCTV footage from nearby areas, and he will be arrested soon,” he said.