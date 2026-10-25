Pune Crime: Man Allegedly Tries To Abduct Young Woman In Katraj, Beaten By Locals; Police Register Case | Representational Image

A 30-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by local residents after he attempted to forcibly take away a young woman in the Katraj area of Pune on Saturday evening. The Bharati Vidyapeeth police have registered a case against the accused following a complaint lodged by the woman.

Incident Reported On October 24

According to the FIR, the incident took place around 6.30 pm on October 24, 2026, near a residential building in the Katraj-Kondhwa Road area. The complainant, a 18-year-old woman, was at home when her friend, identified in the FIR as Mansi Santosh Gaikwad, arrived to meet her.

The complaint states that Gaikwad was allegedly confronted by the accused, identified as Jitu Kishorilal Saroj, who allegedly caught hold of her and attempted to forcibly take her away. When the complainant intervened, the accused allegedly assaulted her and pulled her shirt, causing her to fall.

Woman Raises Alarm For Help

The FIR further states that Gaikwad resisted the accused and raised an alarm. The complainant’s brother and another woman subsequently arrived at the spot and attempted to intervene. During the confrontation, the accused allegedly tried to assault those who came to help. The complainant alleged that the accused also damaged a mobile phone during the incident.

As residents gathered at the spot, the accused was allegedly caught and beaten by locals. Police were subsequently informed and reached the scene. The complainant then approached the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station and lodged a complaint.

The FIR identifies Saroj, aged 30, as a resident of Uttar Pradesh who was staying in the Katraj area. Inspector Sudarshan Sudam Gaikwad has been named as the investigating officer.

The police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.