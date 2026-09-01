Pune Crime: Kondhwa Police Book 2 In NDPS Cases; Drugs Worth ₹8.13 Lakh Seized | Sourced

Pune: Kondhwa Police have intensified their crackdown on illegal drugs, registering two cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act within 48 hours and seizing drugs and other material worth around ₹8.13 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

In the first action on August 31, the Kondhwa Police investigation team was conducting an anti-drug patrol when they spotted a man behaving suspiciously near LK Apartment on Lane No 1 in Ajmera Park, Kondhwa Khurd. The suspect was identified as Amir Akbar Sheikh (36), a resident of the same area.

A search allegedly led to the seizure of 149 grams of hydroponic cannabis worth ₹5.21 lakh, along with ₹3,300 in cash, a white Vego moped valued at ₹25,000, two electronic weighing machines and transparent pouches used for packaging. The total value of the seized material was estimated at ₹5.49 lakh. A case has been registered against Sheikh under the NDPS Act.

In another action on August 28, police raided Room No 405 at Paradise Inn Lodge after receiving information that a man was allegedly consuming mephedrone (MD). Police found Azim Salim Sheikh (37), a resident of Bhawani Peth, at the spot.

Police seized 12.10 grams of mephedrone powder valued at ₹2.42 lakh, ₹5,500 in cash, two mobile phones worth ₹16,000 and 15 injection syringes. The total value of the seized material was ₹2.64 lakh. A case was registered against him under the NDPS Act.

Police said strict action is being taken against the sale, possession and consumption of narcotic substances within the Kondhwa Police Station limits. Citizens have been urged to immediately inform the Kondhwa Police if they come across information regarding the illegal sale of drugs in their neighbourhood. Police assured that the identities of informants would be kept confidential.