Pune Crime: Husband Assaulted, Robbed After Finding Wife With Lover; 2 Arrested | Representative Pic

Pune: A man was allegedly assaulted and robbed of ₹18,000 after he found his wife travelling on a motorcycle with another man in the Lohegaon area of Pune. The Crime Branch’s Unit 4 has arrested the alleged lover and his uncle in connection with the incident.

The arrested accused have been identified as Raju Timayya Rao alias Dhotre (51) and Ganesh Ashok Reddy (36), both residents of Bhau Patil Road, Adarsh Nagar, Bopodi.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim, who works as an autorickshaw driver, the incident took place around 10pm on June 10, 2026, after he had dropped a passenger at Pune Airport. While waiting for another passenger towards Khadki, he allegedly spotted his wife travelling towards Wagholi Road on a Bullet motorcycle with Reddy.

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The complainant followed them and intercepted the motorcycle by placing his autorickshaw across their path on Forest Park Road. He questioned his wife about travelling with Reddy. She allegedly told him that she had a herbal office there and that Reddy had come to drop her.

During the argument, Reddy allegedly approached the complainant, abused him and questioned him about following them. He then allegedly assaulted the complainant with a stick lying on the roadside, while the woman also allegedly assaulted him. Rao reportedly arrived at the spot and allegedly joined the assault by kicking and punching the complainant.

The complainant further alleged that Reddy forcibly removed ₹18,000 from his trouser pocket and fled. The injured man was later treated at Sassoon General Hospital.

The complainant said his wife had been living with Reddy since the incident. After attempts to persuade her to return home failed, he lodged a complaint at Lohgaon Police Station on August 8.

Meanwhile, Crime Branch Unit 4 personnel were patrolling the Khadki area on August 25 when police constables Aniket Bhosale and Jahangir Pathan received information that the two wanted accused were staying at Bhakti Plaza Apartments in Aundh.

A police team reached the location and found Rao and Reddy there. Both were detained and handed over to Lohegaon Police for further legal action.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Kanchan Jadhav, along with PSI Vaibhav Magdum, Digvijay Chougale and other personnel from Crime Branch Unit 4.