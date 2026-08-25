Pune Crime: Fake Cop Intimidates Wanowrie Man, Steals ₹38,900 Via PhonePe | AI generated

Pune: A man was allegedly robbed of ₹38,900 after an unidentified person posing as a police officer forced him and his friends to transfer money through PhonePe near Mamba Devi Chowk on Solapur Road, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the complainant, Akshaykumar Kashiram Rao (28), a resident of Solapur Road in Wanowrie, was travelling with two friends at around 3:45am on Sunday when the accused approached them on a motorcycle near Nalini Society.

The accused allegedly identified himself as a police officer and intimidated Rao. He then made Rao's two friends transfer money from their PhonePe accounts to Rao's PhonePe account. After obtaining the password to Rao's mobile phone and his PhonePe PIN, the accused allegedly transferred ₹38,900 from the account before fleeing the spot.

Rao later approached the Wanowrie police and lodged a complaint. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the accused.

The matter is under investigation.