Pune Crime Diary: Man Shoots Pet Dog With Pellet Gun, RTO Agent Defrauds Multiple People Of ₹7.5 Lakh And More

Pune, like any other city, witnesses a range of criminal activities on a daily basis. In 'Pune Crime Diary,' we bring to you concise summaries of some selected cases.

Man shoots pet dog with pellet gun in Hadapsar, case registered

The Hadapsar police have filed a case against Ali Riyaz Thawer, a resident of Kiran Enclave, Lokmangal Society, Manjari, Hadapsar, for shooting a pet dog with a pellet gun. Priti Vikas Agarwal, the dog's owner, lodged the complaint. The incident took place on November 21 near the society premises. Agarwal's dog, Bouncy, was sitting on the road within the society when Thawer discharged his pellet gun, causing severe injury to the pet. The dog became disabled due to the pellets that penetrated its body. Thawer has been charged under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and the police are actively investigating the case.

Case filed against RTO agent for defrauding multiple people of ₹7.5 lakh

The Bundgarden Police have lodged a case against an agent operating at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for defrauding multiple individuals of a total of ₹7.5 lakh. The accused, identified as Milind Madhukar Bhokare from Swargate, faces charges filed by Yuvraj Bhiwaji Takle residing in Wagholi. According to the police, Takle had submitted an application at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) seeking permission to use his passenger transport vehicle for private purposes. Bhokare, acting as an agent, accepted ₹1.45 lakh from Takle to facilitate the process, acquiring the necessary vehicle documents. However, Bhokare failed to fulfill the promised services and declined to return the money when requested. Upon investigation, it was discovered that Bhokare had similarly defrauded five more individuals, totaling ₹7.5 lakh, including Takale. The police are carrying out further investigation into this case.

Tractor driver assaults constable, family vandalises traffic office in Dighi

A tractor driver, caught transporting soil beyond the permissible limit, assaulted a traffic police constable in the Dighi area. The altercation escalated as the driver's family members vandalised the traffic police office after the driver was taken in for questioning. Subsequently, a case was filed against three individuals—Mohan Tapkir (52), Kartik Tapkir (20), and Vishal Tapkir—under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police reported that the constable stopped the tractor due to soil transportation violations. When asked for his driving license, the driver, Mohan, reacted aggressively, resorting to threats and physically assaulting the traffic officer. The situation intensified when the accused, along with two others, vandalised the traffic office, prompting police intervention and the filing of a case.