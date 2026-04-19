Pune Crime: Delhi Man Arrested For Allegedly Burning National Flag In Public | Crime (Representative Image)

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Police in Pune District’s Chakan area have arrested a 29-year-old man from New Delhi for allegedly burning the Indian national flag in a public place. The alleged incident took place on Thursday (16th April) at around 4:30 PM at Thakar Wasti Chowk.

The accused has been identified as Asif Shaikh, who is currently residing in Chakan. According to officials from South Chakan Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate), he partially burnt the flag and then threw it into a dustbin after stamping on it.

A complaint in the case was filed by Rajnish Sitaram Rajbhar, a local vegetable vendor from Nanekarwadi. Police said Rajbhar witnessed the entire incident and alerted authorities immediately.

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According to the complaint, the accused had come near the shop in an intoxicated condition. He was carrying the national flag at the time. He then set it on fire, put out the flames using his feet, and disposed of the partially burnt flag in a trash bin.

Police have registered a case under BNS Section 196 (Promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony) along with provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act. The accused has been taken into custody.

Officials said further investigation is underway to determine the full sequence of events and any possible motive behind the act.