Pune Crime: Female housekeeping staff gets brutally thrashed by employer for asking pending salary, CCTV footage surfaces

A female housekeeping staff in Pune was beaten black and blue after she asked for her pending salary from her employer at a transport office.

A CCTV footage of the incident is going viral on social media in which the worker can be seen getting brutally thrashed by her employer.

The incident took place at the City Pride Complex in Nigdi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra.

Pune police have have registered an FIR under Section 354 and the actrocities act in the case against the accused, identified as Harshad Khan.

The victim, 42-year-old Babita Mahendra Kalyani, had asked for her salary which was pending for three months. An argument ensued with her employer and the transport office owner's brother beat her up.

Amjad Khan runs a transport business in City Pride Complex. His brother Harshad Khan works with him in the office where Babita Mahendra Kalyani was working as a sweeper.

A non-bailable case has been registered against Harshad Khan under sections 323, 504, 506 of IPC on the complaint of the sweeper and further investigation is underway.

