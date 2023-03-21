 No fancy number plates in Pune; cops take action against 4100 people in 4 months
The city police have taken action against 4100 people with fines worth over Rs 31 lakh recovered in the last four months.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
The Pune traffic police in the city have launched a mega drive against bikes, cars and other vehicles with fancy number plates.  

Apart from the action on fancy number plates, the cops are also taking action against tinted windows and motorists with loud silencers.

Tinted windows are banned because they create security issues and loud silencers create noise pollution. While the fancy number plates are difficult to decipher for cameras and cops. 

Fine details: 

Fancy number plates: Rs 31,09,600 recovered from 4100 motorists 

Tinted windows: Rs 30,42,150 from 2997 motorists 

Modified silencers:  Rs 26,60,501 from 2517 motorists 

