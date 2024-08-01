Pune Crime: Car Dealer-Cum-YouTuber, 3 Others Scam 7 People Out Of ₹1.16 Crore | File Photo

Seven Pune residents have accused a car dealer-cum-YouTuber and three others of defrauding them of over ₹1.16 crore through a fraudulent car buying and selling scheme.

The group, led by Nisar Babulal Sheikh and his family, has accused four individuals of defrauding them under the business name Saad Motors.

Nisar, a defence employee at the Dehu Road Ammunition Factory, appeared before the Kondhwa Police Station to file a complaint. He detailed that he and his family—his wife Zahida, son Asif, daughter-in-law Shifa, and brother Hamid Babulal Shaikh—had invested substantial amounts of money into the scheme.

The accused, Rafiq Qalandar Khan (44), along with Sanobar alias Sauda Rafiq Khan (40), Isa Rafiq Khan (23), and Abdul Rasheed alias Miftahi Qalandar Khan (48), had promised monthly returns on investments made towards their car buying and selling business. They claimed to deal in premium brands such as BMW, Mercedes, Volkswagen, Honda, and Toyota, and assured investors of high returns.

The complainant stated that Nisar and his wife Zahida had invested a total of ₹36 lakh. After initial returns, the payments stopped abruptly in September 2023. Zahida, who invested ₹12.8 lakh, received a partial refund of ₹4.01 lakh through online banking from May 2022 to September 2023.

When Nisar and his brother Hamid confronted Rafiq Qalandar Khan and Abdul Rashid about the delayed payments, they were initially told that the refunds would be processed once the cars were sold. However, after a month, when they threatened to file a police complaint, Khan promised to repay the investment within two months but failed to do so.

The complaint also names other investors who suffered losses. The total amount defrauded from the group stands at ₹1.16 crore.

The Kondhwa Police are investigating the case.