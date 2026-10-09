Pune Crime Branch Arrests Wanted Accused In 2024 NDPS Case, Nabs Him Near Lashkar Police Station | File Photo

Pune, Oct 09: The Anti-Robbery and Vehicle Theft Squad-1 of the Pune City Crime Branch has arrested a wanted accused in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case.

The accused has been identified as Tausif alias Chuha Jameer Sayyad, 29, a resident of Santosh Nagar, behind Delight Bakery, Katraj, Pune. He was wanted in connection with Crime Register No. 613/2024 registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station under Sections 8(c), 22(b) and 29 of the NDPS Act.

Police receive tip-off about accused

According to the police, the squad was checking records of wanted, absconding, externed and MCOCA accused as per the instructions of senior officers. During this drive, Police Constable Amit Gadge received a tip-off from a confidential informant that the wanted accused would be arriving in the Camp area.

Acting on the verified information, a team led by Police Sub-Inspector Jalinder Fadtare and comprising personnel Balu Gaikwad, Dnyaneshwar Pingale, Amit Gadge and Sadhana Pawar laid a trap near Lashkar Police Station.

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Accused apprehended near Lashkar Police Station

The team apprehended Sayyad at around 4:04 pm. During interrogation, he disclosed his identity and confessed to his involvement in the NDPS case.

The accused has been taken into custody and handed over to Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station for further legal proceedings.

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Operation conducted under senior officers' guidance

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Tejaswi Satpute, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Gohar Hasan, and Additional DCP Shankar Khatke, on the instructions of Police Inspector Maruti Khedkar of Squad-1.