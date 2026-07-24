Pune Crime: Bike-Borne Men Open Fire Near Ghorpadi Peth Police Chowky; 1 Detained | Representative photo

Panic gripped Pune's Ghorpadi Peth area on Friday after two men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire on a youth near the Ghorpadi Peth Police Chowky, leaving him injured. One of the suspected attackers was swiftly detained while attempting to flee, while a search is underway for his accomplice.

The injured man has been identified as Khwajauddin Nazir Sheikh alias Nooru Sheikh, a resident of Ganesh Peth. He sustained a bullet injury to his back and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Police said his condition is stable.

According to the police, the accused, Sujal Sunil Pardeshi, along with an accomplice, arrived on a motorcycle and allegedly fired three rounds at Nooru Sheikh before attempting to escape. The incident caused panic among local residents, particularly as it occurred close to the Ghorpadi Peth Police Chowky.

Police personnel responded immediately and apprehended Sujal Pardeshi while he was trying to flee. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the second accused.

Senior officers rushed to the spot after receiving information about the firing. Police have begun examining CCTV footage from the area and are collecting evidence to establish the sequence of events.

Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chavan of Khadak Police Station said, "Sujal Sunil Pardeshi and his associate opened fire on Nooru Sheikh at Ghorpadi Peth. The victim sustained a bullet injury to his back and is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is stable. We detained Sujal Pardeshi while he was attempting to escape."

Police suspect the attack may have stemmed from an old rivalry, although the exact motive is yet to be established. Further investigation is underway.